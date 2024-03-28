Two Russians to fight against each other in UFC

28 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On social networks, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White announced the preparation of a fight with the participation of two representatives of Russia, Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich.

According to the head of the UFC, the Russians will share the Octagon in Saudi Arabia on June 22. Their fight will be the co-main event of the evening.

It should be added that Pavlovich won 18 victories during his career, and Volkov had 37 victories.

On the same day, another representative of Russia, Sharabutdin Magomedov, known as Shara Bullet, will also enter the Octagon. He will fight with the Ukrainian representative Igor Poterya.