Orchard for agritourism opens in Dagestan

28 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan, the Angelina Garden is open to guests. This complex is part of the national project "Tourism and Hospitality Industry".

The agritourism complex "Angelina" is located in the Derbent region. The gardens are laid out in a picturesque area.

"It is an agritourism project. There is an orchard on an area of more than 200 hectares. Different varieties of fruit crops are grown here: plums, apples, cherries",

Ministry of Tourism of Dagestan said.

The garden, built with grant funds, produces about 10 thousand tons of fruit per year. The area and yield of the super-intensive garden are constantly growing.