Avalanche traps man at Georgian resort

28 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the area of the ski resort of Bakuriani in Georgia, an avalanche collapsed. One person has gone missing. Information about this was published by the Emergency Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway at the scene.

In order to find the missing person as quickly as possible, it was decided to conduct an aerial search. Operational services involved drones in the operation.

A helicopter was also involved, which flew from the republic's capital.