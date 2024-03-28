Spain recognizes Georgian driving license

28 Mar. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Citizens of Georgia will be able to change their driving licenses to Spanish ones.

The Georgian authorities are going to conclude an agreement with Spain, according to which the validity of driving licenses in the territory of the European country will be recognized. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"An agreement between Georgia and the Kingdom of Spain on mutual recognition and replacement of driving licenses will be signed in the near future",

the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Thus, not only Georgian citizens will be able to change their driving licenses, but also Spaniards who come to Georgia.

Replacement of driving licenses will take place in a simplified manner.

Some categories of driving licenses will be exchanged immediately. For others, one must pass a driving test.