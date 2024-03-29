Parliamentarians of Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold new meeting in May

29 Mar. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan will hold their next meeting in May.

Alen Simonyan announced this while speaking on the republic's television channel.

"We have agreed on the next meeting. There is a preliminary agreement that the next meeting will take place in mid-May",

Alen Simonyan said.

According to him, negotiations can take place within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

He noted that this form of meeting was most acceptable for the two sides.

"For us and the Azerbaijani side, the platform of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is desirable, it does not interfere and only provides a platform",

Alen Simonyan said.

The previous meeting of the speakers of Azerbaijani and Armenian Parliaments took place in Geneva last week.