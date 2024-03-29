Iran opposes military presence of third countries in Caspian Sea

29 Mar. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said that the military intervention of third countries in the affairs of the Caspian Sea was contrary to the interests of the countries in the region. He made this statement during negotiations with his colleague from Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

"Amir Abdollahian called the actions of some third countries to ensure their military presence in the Caspian Sea contrary to the interests of the region",

Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition to this, the Minister proposed holding the next Caspian Economic Forum with the participation of the Heads of government of the states of the region - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The previous event took place in the Russian capital in October 2022.