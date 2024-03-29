Baku and Minsk increase strategic partnership

29 Mar. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Belarus have achieved strategic ties. This statement was made by the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Andrei Ravkov.

According to him, over the course of three decades, a dozen mutual trips were made between the countries.

In addition to this, the authorities signed a document on the development of relations until 2026.

"Over the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, 10 mutual visits by the Presidents of our countries have been carried out. Our legal framework includes 130 agreements in various areas. Recently, a roadmap for cooperation for 2025-2026 was signed between Belarus and Azerbaijan",

Andrey Ravkov

The Ambassador emphasized that Minsk highly valued cooperation with Baku and intended to continue the development of mutually beneficial ties in the future.

As Ravkov noted, the parties were increasing their partnership in the fields of trade and economics.