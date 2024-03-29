Number of victims in Crocus continues to grow

29 Mar. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall is growing.

According to updated information from the Center for Disaster Medicine, there are now 382 people on the list of victims.

"According to updated data, 382 people were injured, including nine children. The majority, 217 victims, received outpatient care. Previously, 165 people were hospitalized, 96 of them have already been discharged",

Center for Disaster Medicine said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova explained the reason for the increase in the number of victims, several days after the terrorist attack.

According to her, many were able to cope with the shock only with the passage of time and sought medical help later.

The terrorist attack, which occurred on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, claimed the lives of 143 people.