Vladimir Solovyov's programs banned in Armenia

29 Mar. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Armenia will no longer be able to watch Vladimir Solovyov's talk shows on TV, which usually aired on the RTR-Planeta channel. This message was published by the press service of the Armenian Television and Radio Network.

It states the reasons for the blocking. The press service clarified that the Armenian side has recorded regular violations of two articles of the Russian-Armenian intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of mass communications.

According to Articles 5 and 6 interference in domestic political life is prohibited, as well as programs that are offensive to both countries and their peoples.

Accordingly, the broadcasting of the RTR-Planeta TV channel as a whole will continue in the public multiplex, that is, it will be available to all residents of Armenia, but programs with Solovyov will be cut.