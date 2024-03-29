Georgia to transfer 20 mosques to Muslim community

29 Mar. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Muslim community in Georgia will receive 20 more mosques from the authorities. This statement was made by Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Khobakhidze during the traditional Muslim dinner Iftar.

237 mosques had been previously transferred by the country's authorities to the community.

The Prime Minister said that the republic was unique in that many believers pray in the same mosque.

"Georgia is a unique country where Georgian and Azerbaijani Muslims, Shiites and Sunnis pray in one mosque. This tradition of peaceful coexistence and brotherhood is very dear to us, and we prove it with our deeds. Funding for the Muslim community amounts to 4.1 million lari ($1.5 million) per year. With economic growth it will continue to increase",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to the census data, about 400 thousand Muslims live in Georgia.