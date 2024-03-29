AvtoVAZ launches production in Azerbaijan

29 Mar. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian company AvtoVAZ has started assembling Lada cars in Azerbaijan. This information was published by the manufacturer of cars itself.

"Currently, a receiving area for vehicle kits, an assembly shop, and a parking lot for storing finished cars have been organized at one of the local production sites",

the company's press service said.

In turn, AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov noted that the launch of Lada production will make them even more accessible to car enthusiasts in the republic.

"Lada cars are traditionally loved and respected in Azerbaijan. They have been in demand for many decades, and today we are much closer to our customers in the republic",

President of the automaker said.

He also said that it is planned to produce up to 1.5 thousand cars in 2024.

"We will start with Granta and plan to expand the range of local production by the end of 2024 with the Niva family — Legend and Travel. Test samples have already been assembled and are undergoing a quality audit, as well as the Vesta family",

Maxim Sokolov said.

Let us remind you that the January presentation of AvtoVAZ mentioned the possible launch of mass production in Azerbaijan. About a month and a half ago, company president Maxim Sokolov confirmed this possibility, noting that this issue was under discussion with Azerbaijan.