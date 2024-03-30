Russian ambassador in Yerevan: U.S. considers ties with Armenia in context of confrontation with Moscow

30 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States considers relations with Armenia in the context of confrontation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said, noting that Yerevan-Washington relations may harm Armenian-Russian ties.

"Unfortunately, our relations are becoming the object of broader confrontation, and the United States is not hiding this. They are openly saying they consider relations with Armenia in the context of confrontation with Russia and Iran, in particular," Kopyrkin said.

The diplomat stressed that this is very dangerous and may inflict real damage on Moscow-Yerevan relations if there is not enough political will on the Armenian side to defend the whole range of relations.