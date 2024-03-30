Russia's MFA: 102nd base in Gyumri - Armenia's only guarantee sovereignty

30 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presence of Russia’s 102nd military base in Gyumri and Russian border guards is the sole guarantee of Armenia’s sovereignty, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, commenting on the provisions of a report by the Friends of Armenia Network.

The Russian ministry told RIA Novosti that "the security proposals defy all common sense". The MFA stressed that It is dangerous demagogy to suggest that the withdrawal of the Russian border guards will somehow strengthen the republic’s military potential.