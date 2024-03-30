Russia and Türkiye discuss conflict in Gaza

30 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation in the Middle East was the focus of a meeting between Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Biglic held in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The sides discussed the current Middle East problems with a focus on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the situation in Libya and Syria, including joint efforts within the Astana format," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the diplomats reiterated their countries’ commitment to further coordination of efforts toward a fair and lasting peace in the Middle East.