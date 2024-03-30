Georgian PM addresses iftar held in honor of Muslim community

30 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted religious diversity as “one of the main wealth” of the country, in his address at the Iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan, which was held in honour of the Muslim community in Georgia.

"The Muslim community, our [Georgia’s] integral part, makes a great contribution to the construction of our country, and our brotherhood has a long history behind it”, Kobakhidze said.

He stressed Georgia was “a unique country” where “Georgians and Azerbaijanis, Shiite and Sunni Muslims pray in the same mosque”, and noted the tradition of “peaceful coexistence and brotherhood” was “very precious” for Georgia, emphasising the country’s Government has been proving it with its deeds.

The head of the Government pointed out that every group of society, religious community, and each individual should feel that they are “full-fledged” participants in the “construction” of modern Georgia.

Kobakhidze congratulated the Muslim community on the completion of the month-long fasting of Ramadan and wished them “happiness, prosperity and success”.