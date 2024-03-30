Russian Foreign Ministry refers to EU's promises regarding Armenia as empty

Armenia is likely to be left with nothing if it is taken in by the European Union’s empty promises about getting into the EU market and decides to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on a report by the Friends of Armenia Network drafted with the help of former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
The minsitry noted that in accordance with the report, Armenia needs to pull out of the EAEU, where, by the way, Yerevan is the main beneficiary.
"However, it is not mentioned when and under what conditions the Armenians will be able to gain access to the EU’s common market. It may be the case that, by believing the European Union’s empty promises, the republic’s residents will get a one-way ticket to Palookaville," the ministry said.