Russian Foreign Ministry refers to EU's promises regarding Armenia as empty

30 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is likely to be left with nothing if it is taken in by the European Union’s empty promises about getting into the EU market and decides to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on a report by the Friends of Armenia Network drafted with the help of former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

The minsitry noted that in accordance with the report, Armenia needs to pull out of the EAEU, where, by the way, Yerevan is the main beneficiary.