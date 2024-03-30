Islam Khalilov, 15, who saved 100 people from Crocus awarded Muslim medal

30 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Religious Administration of Muslims and the Council of Muftis awarded a medal to 15-year-old boy Islam Khalilov who saved over a hundred people during last week's attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

During the ceremony held before the congregational Friday prayer at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, Khalilov was presented with the Medal for Service to Muslims of Russia for his bravery.

The medal was handed by Ravil Gaynutdin, chairman of the religious association.

Khalilov opened doors and provided exit directions when he saw a large crowd of people running from the besieged concert hall.

Gaynutdin said he will also present a medal to Khalilov's colleague Artyom Donskov, a Russian Orthodox who also helped a lot of people to leave the concert hall during the attack and thus saved their lives.

Both Khalilov and Donskov worked at the concert hall's wardrobe section and are friends. They were also awarded medals for bravery by Russia's commissioner for children's rights earlier this week.