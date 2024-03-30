Armenia refused to work with Russia's "Mir"

30 Mar. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Banks participating in Armenia's ArCa unified payment system ceased servicing Mir cards today.

At the same time, Mir cardholders with any Russian banks still have access to key services within the VTB Armenia infrastructure, namely cash withdrawals from the bank's ATMs and payment for services in online banking, transfers are also available using VTB Armenia cards.

There are currently 53 VTB branches operating in Armenia, customers also have access to more than 190 ATMs throughout the country.

There are 16 banks currently operating on the ArCa infrastructure.

Earlier, some banking organizations, including IDBank, announce they will stop servicing Russian Mir cards on March 30.

"Due to the restrictions applied to the operator of the MIR card system, it will not be possible to ensure the full operation of MIR cards in our POS-terminals and ATMs in the territory of Armenia," IDBank said.

The Mir payment system is a domestic alternative to Visa and Mastercard, after they stopped processing operations with cards emitted by Russian banks.