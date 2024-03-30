Mosaics in Uzbekistan recognized as cultural heritage sites

30 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan included about 157 mosaic panels in the National List of Real Estate Properties of Tangible Cultural Heritage as monuments of monumental art.

The purpose of replenishing the register in the resolution is the comprehensive study, preservation and competent use of mosaics, panels and works of fine art, as well as increasing their role in the development of Uzbekistan’s tourism potential.

Most of the mosaics included in the list are from Tashkent. It also contains mosaics from Samarkand, Namangan, Khiva, Nukus, Urgench, Andijan, Jizzakh, Kokand and other sities.

From now on, any activities on buildings, within the boundaries of their security zone and in the adjacent territory must be agreed with the Cultural Heritage Agency.