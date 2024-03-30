FSB: terrorist attack foiled in Stavropol Region

30 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Federal Security Service has thwarted a terrorist attack during a mass gathering in the Stavropol Region that was plotted by three citizens from Central Asia, the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"The Federal Security Service has suppressed the terrorist activities of three citizens from a Central Asian country; they were plotting to carry out a terrorist act by detonating a bomb at a mass gathering in the Stavropol Region," the statement reads.

Components of an improvised bomb, chemical substances and striking elements were seized from the detainees at their homes.

The FSB investigative department for the Stavropol Region has launched criminal proceedings on charges of terrorism, Interfax reported.