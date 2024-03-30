Russian Ambassador to Armenia: Azerbaijan doesn't prevent Karabakh Armenians from returning

30 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan recognizes the right of Karabakh Armenians to live in their historical homeland; those who fled to Armenia can return to Karabakh, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with the 24News Armenian portal.

According to him, it is important to ensure that Armenians could live in their historic homeland - Karabakh.

"Those Karabakh Armenians who want to return have the right to do this. As far as I understand, the Azerbaijani side does not deny this right," the envoy said.

The Russian Ambassador said he has no reason to think that Russia will abandon its obligations under the existing agreements.