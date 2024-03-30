Number of residents back to Azerbaijan’s Lachin and Zabukh

30 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of former internally displaced persons to the Azerbaijani restored city of Lachin and the Zabukh village of Lachin district continues: a total of 25 families returned today.

At this stage, 68 people moved to the city of Lachin and 11 people moved to the village of Zabukh.

Lachin residents thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care.

Thus, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 472 families or 1773 people, and permanent residence in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 215 families or 819 people.