Kabardino-Balkaria to welcome tourists with new hotels, campsites

The construction of hotels and campsites will continue in Kabardino-Balkaria. This year, it is planned to provide the republic with new accommodation facilities.

According to official sources, by the end of this year, it is planned to add almost 560 new beds, which will significantly expand the opportunities for tourists to visit the unique region.

“In 2024, the republic received 366 mln rubles, by the end of the year, we must create 559 additional rooms. The program is being implemented currently, we do not see any serious risks. In 2022-2024, the total volume of subsidies from the federal budget will amount to 1.68 bln rubles, the total number of projects that we are implementing is 109. In terms of funding, the republic is in the top 15 in Russia.”

– Minister of Resorts and Tourism of Kabardino-Balkaria Murat Shogentsukov said.

Why development of accommodation infrastructure is important for the tourism sector

According to the minister, the development of accommodation infrastructure plays a key role in attracting tourists. Comfortable and varied accommodation is one of the main factors influencing a tourist’s choice in favor of a particular destination.

More guests mean more income for local entrepreneurs, development of related sectors of the economy, creation of new jobs and improvement of the well-being of residents of the region. In addition, improving the accommodation infrastructure helps to improve the quality of service and comfort for visitors.