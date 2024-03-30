Entertainment events allowed in Dagestan after Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

30 Mar. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ban on entertainment events has been lifted on the territory of Dagestan. Amid the lifting of restrictions, the Dagestan authorities will continue to work to ensure security.

After the tragic events that occurred in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, where the terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall, many regions in Russia, including Dagestan, introduced temporary restrictions on entertainment events. On Saturday, March 30, due to the normalization of the situation, restrictions on entertainment events were lifted.

"In Dagestan, the restrictions introduced after the terrorist attack in the Moscow region were lifted. The corresponding document was signed by [the head of Dagestan], Sergey Melikov,”

- the press service of the head of the region informs.

Enhanced security measures

Amid the lifting of restrictions, the Dagestan authorities will continue to work to ensure safety at entertainment events. The introduction of additional security measures and monitoring of compliance with the rules will help to prevent possible incidents and ensure the protection of guests and residents of the region.