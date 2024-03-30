4.7-point earthquake hits Georgia

30 Mar. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake was recorded in the central part of Georgia. The magnitude of the seismic event was 4.7, seismologists report.

The earthquake magnitude is a numerical measure of the energy released during an earthquake.

The higher the magnitude, the stronger the earthquake. The magnitude 4.7 earthquake is considered moderate, capable of causing minor damage to buildings and infrastructure.

How to prepare for possible earthquakes?

When living in an area of high seismic activity, it is important to have food, water, a first aid kit, and other necessary items to survive in the event of an earthquake.

An evacuation plan is also necessary, as well as to inform your family what to do in case of emergency.