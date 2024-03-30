Body of dead boy found in Kuban river

30 Mar. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The body of a 10-year-old child who disappeared several days ago was found at the mouth of the river. An investigation is underway.

A few days ago, Kuban law enforcement officers reported the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy. According to the report, the child had developmental disabilities. On Saturday, it became known that the boy's body was found in the river.

“At the direction of the head of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region [Andrey] Maslov, a criminal case was immediately initiated on the grounds of a crime provided for in paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder of a minor),”

– the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnodar Territory reported.

Currently, it is known that the mother of the victim contacted law enforcement officers with a report of a missing child. It is also noted that there were no marks on the boy’s body indicating that the child was killed. Examinations will be carried out to establish the exact causes of death. The investigation is ongoing.