Kindergartens in Kabardino-Balkaria to be renovated

30 Mar. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Kabardino-Balkaria, by 2030, it is planned to overhaul nearly 200 kindergarten buildings. This will cost the regional budget over 11 bln rubles.

The authorities of Kabardino-Balkaria have announced their intention to carry out major renovations of over 200 kindergarten buildings by 2030. The goal of the initiative is to provide comfortable conditions for learning and raising children, as well as improve the quality of education in the region.

“The project is aimed at improving the infrastructure of preschool education by carrying out major renovation of state and municipal preschool educational organizations’ buildings in Kabardino-Balkaria. In the framework of the project, in 2024-2030, it is planned to carry out major repairs of 203 buildings. The estimated cost of work is over 11 bln rubles,”

– Deputy Minister of Education of the KBR Achemez Mokaev said.

According to him, the renovation of kindergartens is of great importance, since not only the level of comfort for children, but also their health, safety, and opportunity for full-fledged development depend on the condition of educational institutions. The updated buildings will create a favorable educational environment that promotes the growth and development of every child.