10,000 people left homeless in Kazakhstan due to floods

Nearly 10,000 residents of Kazakhstan from different regions were forced to leave their homes and move to temporary accommodation centers due to the onset of the spring flood. The country's president sharply criticized officials who did not manage to prepare for the flood season.

“In Turkestan, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Ulytau and Abay regions, 10,587 people were rescued and evacuated, 5,101 of them are children. There are 5,497 people in temporary accommodation centers; 1,739 children are in Aktobe, West-Kazakhstan Kazakhstan, Akmola, Abay regions,”

– the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic reported.

The scale of the disaster

Floods have become a serious challenge for the local population. Numerous houses were flooded, and people found themselves in a high-risk area. In this critical situation, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan acted promptly and professionally, starting the evacuation of victims immediately after receiving information about the disaster.