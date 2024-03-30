Judoka from Azerbaijan wins silver at Antalya Grand Slam

30 Mar. 22:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Judoka from the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashid Mamedaliev won a silver medal at the Antalya Grand Slam 2024 tournament. The republic is represented by nine judokas at the championship.

Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mamedaliyev demonstrated excellent athletic form, winning a silver medal at the prestigious Antalya Grand Slam tournament in Türkiye. For the athlete, this was a significant achievement, confirming his high professionalism and talent in the world of judo.

Way to success

Rashid Mamedaliyev demonstrated outstanding skills and desire to win throughout the tournament. His tenacity, technique and tactics allowed him to win in fights with strong opponents. Thanks to his dedication to training and desire to become the best, he was able to reach the finals and compete for gold.

Despite the fact that in the finals of the tournament he lost to his opponent from Moldova, Adil Osmanov, Rashid Mamedaliev demonstrated the highest level of skill and selflessly fought for victory.