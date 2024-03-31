Azerbaijan warns Armenia about consequences of military provocations on border

31 Mar. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia began to gather forces at the border with Azerbaijan. This is stated on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"Recently, in various directions of the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border, there has been a concentration of manpower, armoured vehicles, artillery installations, as well as other heavy fire weapons and the intensive movement of troops of the Armenian Armed Forces",

the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry noted that revanchist forces have become more active in Armenia recently and they are threatening Azerbaijan with war, which could lead to new provocations on the border.

"Aggressive rhetoric against our country has reached a high level, the amount of inflammatory information has increased, serving to aggravate the situation in the information space in order to prepare for attempts at provocation",

Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The ministry also warned that any military provocations against the country committed by the Armenian Armed Forces would be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijani army.

"We declare once again that all responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and any possible provocation will fall entirely on Armenia and its patrons",

the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Let us recall that at the end of last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned the government, deputies and the Head of the General Staff that in the near future Armenia will need to return four villages to Azerbaijan. According to media reports, the Prime Minister told them about this at a closed meeting in the National Assembly held on March 22. There he also hinted that the Third Army Corps would leave these lands within a few days.