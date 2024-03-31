Putin approves spring conscription of 150 thousand people into army

31 Mar. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the spring conscription of 2024, 150 thousand people will be drafted into the Russian Armed Forces. This is stated in the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"From April 1 to July 15, 2024, to carry out conscription for military service of citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 30 years who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription for military service in accordance with Federal Law of March 28, 1998 No. 53-FL "On military duty and military service", in the number of 150 thousand people",

the Head of state's decree says.

Let us remind you that since January of this year, the age limit for conscription in Russia have changed. If previously citizens aged 18 to 27 years were called up for service, now the upper limit is 30 years.