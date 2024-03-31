China to build wind power plants in Kazakhstan for $1 billion

31 Mar. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Kazakhstan discussed the construction of new wind power plants (NPPs) with the Head of the board of directors of one of the most powerful Chinese energy companies - State Power Investment Corporation, Mingsheng Liu .

According to Akorda, the conversation took place during Kassym-Jomart Tokev's visit to China.

The Head of state and the Chinese top manager talked about further cooperation. It is planned to be carried out, including in the field of renewable energy.

In particular, Tokayev was told about the launch of a wind farm in Zhanatas and a solar power plant in Karaganda. Both stations were built by China Power International Holding, a subsidiary of the company headed by Mingsheng Liu.

Plans for the near future include the creation of new wind power plants. The second one will be built in Zhambyl region (the first has already been opened in Zhanatas), as well as in Pavlodar region.

It is expected that investments in the project will exceed $1 billion.

The Chinese side also expressed interest in hydropower and the creation of combined cycle turbines for Kazakh partners.