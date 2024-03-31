Remains of group of people found in Khojaly

31 Mar. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, human remains were found in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, liberated from occupation.

Human remains were discovered on March 28 during restoration and construction work taking place near a reservoir in the Galadere area.

"Employees of the Prosecutor General's Office inspected the scene of the incident with the participation of employees of the Association of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy of the Ministry of Health, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons. There, the discovered fragments of bones were removed for the purpose of examination and laboratory research, as well as other necessary procedural actions were carried out",

the press service of the supervisory agency

Experts have determined that the remains found belong to at least three people.

A full inspection of the scene is currently underway. An investigation is underway.

On Sunday, March 31, the remains of seven people were buried in the Alley of Martyrs in Khojaly. They were found in a mass grave during excavations that were carried out in the central part of the city.

The ceremony took place with the participation of relatives of the victims and the members of the public and officials.