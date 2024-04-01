Vatican urges world to support Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

1 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Francis encouraged the discussions taking place between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while addressing the crowds at St. Peter’s Square for his Easter message on March 31.

"So that, with the support of the international community, they can pursue dialogue and arrive as soon as possible at a definitive peace agreement," the Pope said.

The pope spoke to a crowd of about 60,000 people gathered in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.