Tel Aviv ready to operate in Rafah

1 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is ready to operate in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a news conference, he vowed that Israel is doing its best to deliver humanitarian aid to Rafah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is ready to evacuate civilians from this city.

"It takes time, but it will be done," he said and pledged that Hamas battalions in the city will be eliminated.