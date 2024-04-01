Tel Aviv ready to operate in Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is ready to operate in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Speaking at a news conference, he vowed that Israel is doing its best to deliver humanitarian aid to Rafah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is ready to evacuate civilians from this city.
"It takes time, but it will be done," he said and pledged that Hamas battalions in the city will be eliminated.
"Nothing will stop us, once we do that, not American pressure and nothing else. If we do not destroy those battalions of Hamas there we cannot actually win because otherwise it is an existential threat against the state of Israel," Netanyahu stressed.