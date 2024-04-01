Yerevan: we don’t speak the same language with Moscow

1 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with the Todos Noticias news portal that Yerevan's relations with Moscow have problems which cannot be concealed.

"We have economic relations, bilateral trade, various areas of cooperation, and we maintain good ties in the sphere of security. But it is also true that today we think differently, or, in other words, we don’t speak the same language. Problems in relations with Russia cannot be concealed," Mirzoyan said.

The diplomat said that he cannot anticipate future. But he recalled that "Armenia has fair expectations that the two countries’ commitments be fulfilled."

The Armenian FM said that the country is not planning to join NATO. He cited PM Nikol Pashinyan's words that Armenia is ready to be closer to the EU as much as the EU wants to be closer to Armenia.