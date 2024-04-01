Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgian Dream halves poverty

1 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The poverty rate has “practically halved” in Georgia since 2012, and with the continuous economic growth, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the figure is “expected to decrease even further”.

"Our main task is to maintain a high rate of economic growth. Last month we had 9.5% economic growth, which is a very high rate. Such conditions will allow us to completely eliminate poverty in the medium term. This is one of our most important national tasks," Kobakhidze said.

The PM stressed that back in 2012, when the leader of the opposition party Lelo for Georgia and the previous United National Movement government Mamuka Khazaradze had been “racketeering business”, more than 1,100,000 people had been below the poverty line, and added the number was reduced to less than 600,000 during the Georgian Dream party rule.