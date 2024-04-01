China to help Georgia to develop as digital hub

1 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China is ready to cooperate with Georgia and will help the coubtry to develop as a transport and digital hub, Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian said in his interview with Imedi TV channel.

"Georgia is interesting for Chinese companies because of its favourable geographical location and free trade regimes with many countries”, the envoy said.

Qian emphasised that the Chinese companies were also “ready” to engage in the process of developing Georgia as an energy, transport and digital hub.

The ambassador stressed the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two states and the implementation of the visa-free regime would be beneficial in this regard.