1 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was felt in Kazakhstan this morning, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 308 km west of the city of Almaty. The outbreak lay at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in two locations in Zhambyl. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.