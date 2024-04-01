UEFA President invites Kobakhidze to attend Euro 2024

1 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the European football governing body UEFA Aleksander Čeferin has formally invited Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to attend the upcoming European Championship as part of the organisation's VIP programme, after the country's first-ever qualification for the tournament.

"Your presence at the matches played by the Georgian national team would demonstrate your commitment to these values and our shared belief in the tournament's motto: United by Football. United in the heart of Europe," Čeferin said in the invitation letter.

The Georgian national football team made history last week by claiming victory over Greece in the playoff final for the competition, securing its first-ever spot in a major football tournament.

The Euro 2024 will be played between June 14-July 14 in Germany. Georgia will face Czech Republic, Portugal and Turkey in Group F in the group stage of the competition.