Uzbekistani halva becomes popular in Oman

Sales of Kokand halva have kicked off in Oman. The first batch weighing 150 kg is being sold in Muscat. In the future, the supply of halva to the Arab state may be increased.

Earlier, negotiations were held between the Uzbek and Omani sides on the development of cooperation and export of Kokand halva. Representatives of Oman expressed great interest in this product; it was noted that Uzbek halva is both of high quality and has attractive packaging, which will allow the export sweet to become a sales leader in Oman.