Kursky railway station being evacuated in Moscow

1 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Passengers were evacuated from the territory of the Kursky railway station in Moscow, the Moscow Railway informs. The company does not provide details about the reasons for the evacuation.

The evacuation is being carried out at the Kursk station at this moment. The relevant statement was released by the press service of the Moscow Railway.

The Ministry of Railways clarified that law enforcement officers are currently at the station. Passengers are notified of the situation.

"All of them were removed from the station territory,”

– Moscow Railway reported.

It is clarified that passengers can freely enter the platforms, bypassing the station itself. The third tunnel is being used for this.

Trains are running on a regular schedule and are not affected by the evacuation.