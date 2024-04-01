Azerbaijan considers extending agreement on gas supplies to Romania

1 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Bucharest may extend the contract for the supply of Azerbaijani gas. The previous agreement ended last Sunday.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) may extend the gas supply agreement with Romania until 2026. The vice-president of SOCAR spoke about this, addressing the 8th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

“The contract we had between us expired on March 31 of this year. Under the contract, we supplied up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Romania without preconditions. We are ready to extend the contract for this and next year,”

– Elshad Nasirov said.

He emphasized that the issue of prolonging the contract now depends on the desire of Romania.