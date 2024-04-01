Kazakh Foreign Ministry calls on its citizens in Russia to carry documents with them

1 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Citizens of Kazakhstan who are in Russia should carry documents with them everywhere in case of an inspection: this is due to the strengthening of security measures after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. The corresponding statement was made by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry called on citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan who now live in Russia to keep all the required documents with them. The recommendation was given at a briefing by an official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aibek Smadiyarov recalled that after such a major terrorist attack as was carried out at the Crocus City Hall, any state tightens security measures. Accordingly, the authorities at the local level, as well as security forces and law enforcement officers, are implementing the necessary steps.