Armenia gathers troops on border with Azerbaijan

1 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

The Armenian Armed Forces are concentrating personnel and equipment on the border with Azerbaijan, in several directions at once. Video evidence of the training of Armenian troops was published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian army is gathering at the conditional border with Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense clarified that the personnel and military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces are concentrated on several directions of the border.

In addition to concentrating troops, the Armenian side is establishing strongholds of an offensive nature. Long-term firing points and fortifications are being created.

All these facts were both captured with technical means and observed visually.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan emphasized that the newly built reinforced concrete fortifications have artillery systems, along with other offensive weapons and heavy fire equipment.