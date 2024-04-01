IRGC General Mohammad Reza Zahedi killed by Israeli strike on Damascus

1 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA News Agency

A senior IRGC general along with his deputy was killed in an Israeli missile strike on Damascus. The Iranian consulate was completely destroyed.

The Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack on the western part of Damascus, killing several people and causing material damage, Iranian media reported.

The attack was carried out on the Mezzeh municipality, where the Iranian embassy and consulate are located. At least 7 people were killed.

The information was confirmed by the Iranian Ambassador to Syria.

It is clarified that one rocket hit the building where meetings of Iranian representatives with members of Lebanese and Palestinian organizations were taking place.

At the time of the airstrike, the Iranian ambassador was in the affected area. He was not injured.

Among the victims were IRGC General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who commanded the corps in Lebanon and Syria, as well as Muhammad Haji Rahimi, who served as his deputy.