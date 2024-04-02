Taliban could be removed from list of terrorist organizations in Russia

2 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of removing the Taliban movement (currently banned in Russia) from the list of terrorist organizations is being considered, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As for terminating the Taliban movement’s status of a terrorist organization, this issue is being considered by the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Justice and other specialized agencies. The final decision will be made by the country's top political leadership," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a delegation of the Taliban movement, currently in power in Afghanistan, had been invited to participate in the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum international economic forum due in mid-May.