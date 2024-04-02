Turkish airline banned from Europe

2 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s Southwind Airlines, which is banned by the EU from flying in the eurozone, has announced its intention to challenge the ban in European courts.

The Turkish carrier is preparing to file a claim with the relevant authorities in Europe in response to those who created this situation for our company and its passengers and right this wrong.

"In March, we submitted an application to the Finnish Civil Aviation Authority to launch flights to Helsinki. After that, Finland contacted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asking whether our company has any connections with Russia. In a letter, the DGCA said that there are no ties with Russia, that the company's capital is 100% owned by a Turkish citizen, that this person is not a citizen of any country other than Turkey, that all the managers are Turkish and that the company is registered in Turkey," the statement reads.

However, the Finnish authorities ignored this answer and without providing Turkey with any specific information or documents, turned to the EU Aviation Commission and demanded a ban on the use of European airspace based on rumors that our company registered in Turkey has connections with Russia, RIA Novosti reported.