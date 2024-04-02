State Department: escalation on Baku-Yerevan border in no one's interest

2 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Escalation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border is in no one's interest, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

According to him, Washington will continue to caution against escalating rhetoric or hostilities along the border.

"We continue to encourage the creation of conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected. The only way to ensure a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table," Miller said.

The spokesman added that he has no diplomatic conversations to preview.

Earlier, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released official information on the recent concentration of units and combat vehicles of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border.