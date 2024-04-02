Deadly shark spotted at Hurghada

2 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A video showing the appearance of a dangerous mako shark in the al-Gouna area, north of Hurghada in Egypt went viral last weekend.

According to a diver in the al-Gouna and Hurghada region, two sharks had been spotted near Hurghada and El-Gouna.

He explained that the presence of sharks at this time is normal due to the beginning of the mating and egg-laying season between April and July. But he also warned divers and swimmers to avoid deep or open water.

A source in the Red Sea reserves authority said that they had received a report about the appearance of a mako shark in the Abu-Minqar area, and monitoring and follow-up research teams were mobilized. It was noted that during the search operations no sharks were detected.